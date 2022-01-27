SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in January

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $$13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

