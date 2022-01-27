SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in January

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $$13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.29.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
