Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 6,825.0% in January

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 6,825.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.0 days.
OTCMKTS SKPGF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,577. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
