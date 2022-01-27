Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 6,825.0% in January

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 6,825.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKPGF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,577. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

