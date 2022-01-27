SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $476,076.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00103040 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,380,768,005 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

