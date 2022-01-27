SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 2,893,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.