SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 1.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $155,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,922,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,061,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 163,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

