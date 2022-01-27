SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.26

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.26 and last traded at $99.28, with a volume of 1354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,080.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 297,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,002 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 230.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 194,513 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 885.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,467,000 after buying an additional 48,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth $4,937,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.