SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.10

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.10 and last traded at $116.26, with a volume of 21023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

