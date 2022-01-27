SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,996,254 shares.The stock last traded at $476.54 and had previously closed at $467.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.50.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.