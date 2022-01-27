Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Down 3.5%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.37. 101,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 44,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

