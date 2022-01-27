Spectre.ai Utility Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.92 million and $4.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

