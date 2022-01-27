Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00173619 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00075213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00380663 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

