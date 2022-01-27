Spectrum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $11,518.09 and approximately $31.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00288580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.