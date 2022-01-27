Spell Token (SPELL) Trading Down 57.4% This Week

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $443.87 million and $352.28 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded down 57.4% against the US dollar. One Spell Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00041004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 81,325,870,154 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

