Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) versus Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Critical Contrast

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

39.6% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 3.49 $31.31 million $2.59 11.08 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million $1.58 9.37

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.91% 12.18% 1.45% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.