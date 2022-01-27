Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

SRC opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

