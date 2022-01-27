SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Down 84.7% in January

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SPTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,362. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,452 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 114.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

