Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $260.00. The company traded as low as $169.89 and last traded at $175.36, with a volume of 15150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

