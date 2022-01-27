Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,589 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 1.5% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $38,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.75.

SPOT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.36. 15,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,869. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $173.58 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

