Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Holdings Increased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.35% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 153,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.