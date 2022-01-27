Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,147,625 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $8.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 246,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

