Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.63). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPRB. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.