SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.92

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.92 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 202665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SPX by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 375.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 32.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

