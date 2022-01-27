SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SQI Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

