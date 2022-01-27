SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SQI Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.