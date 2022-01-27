SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce $5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 93.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in SRAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SRAX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

