SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.