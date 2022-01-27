SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.39 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

