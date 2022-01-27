SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 1,737.1% in January

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 1,737.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SSEZY traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 319,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,323. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

