SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 1,737.1% in January

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 1,737.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SSEZY traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 319,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,323. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.
About SSE
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
