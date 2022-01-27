St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,498.50 ($20.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 40.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.