Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $60.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00157332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00179017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,295,936,751 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

