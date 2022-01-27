Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 550 to GBX 590. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Standard Chartered traded as high as GBX 548 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.35), with a volume of 2244462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($7.07).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.94).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 457.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

