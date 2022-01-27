Standard Chartered PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Chartered in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 515 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.