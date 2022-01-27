Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Standex International has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex International to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,421. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.