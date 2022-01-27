Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 7.2% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 25,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,278,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.39%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

