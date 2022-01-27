Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 6.5%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 1,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

