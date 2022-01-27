State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $8,300,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $94.32 on Thursday. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.