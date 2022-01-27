STATERA (STA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One STATERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. STATERA has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $94,677.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STATERA has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.46 or 0.06452064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,077.87 or 0.98573055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051256 BTC.

About STATERA

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,838,790 coins and its circulating supply is 79,838,789 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

