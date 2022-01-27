Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stake Boosted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Stem worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 70,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,533. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,281 shares of company stock worth $7,648,724 in the last three months.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

