Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Down 8.4%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.