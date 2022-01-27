Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 259,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537,234 shares.The stock last traded at $26.98 and had previously closed at $27.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

