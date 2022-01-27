Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.16

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.16 ($18.36) and last traded at €16.16 ($18.36), with a volume of 6148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.58 ($18.84).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.27.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.