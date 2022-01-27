Steven Madden, Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

