Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.58% of Stewart Information Services worth $248,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STC opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.