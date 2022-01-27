Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Stifel Financial worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $21,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $20,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

