Stifel Nicolaus Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $56.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LVS. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 158,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,504.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,764,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $899,674,000 after buying an additional 15,159,167 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,515,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,928,498,000 after buying an additional 10,608,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Cross LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 35,475,940 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,555,265,000 after buying an additional 9,182,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

