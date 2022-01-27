STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €43.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €43.50 ($49.43) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.56 ($55.18).

EPA:STM traded up €1.16 ($1.32) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €39.77 ($45.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.16.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

