STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

