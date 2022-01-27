STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.
STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
Shares of STM stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
