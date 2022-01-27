STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of STM stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

