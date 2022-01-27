Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (BA, DANOY, DEC, DEN, DV, EFSC, EKTAY, ELF, EPC, ESQ)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 27th:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $290.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

was given a €23.60 ($26.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €108.00 ($122.73) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €843.00 ($957.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $325.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

