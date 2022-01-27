Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (BANC, BFST, BNTX, BSM, BSRR, BVS, CCNE, CHWY, CLMT, CMRE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 27th:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California Inc alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.