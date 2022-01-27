Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (FHB, FTCI, FTS, GNK, GSBC, HAFC, ITOCY, KOF, KRP, LOTZ)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 27th:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $550.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

